The US Embassy warned about the possibility of large-scale shelling on November 20

The US Embassy in Kyiv warned about receiving specific information about a possible large-scale air strike on Ukraine on November 20. In this regard, the institution will be closed, and employees are recommended to stay in shelters.

As noted, the embassy called on US citizens in Ukraine to be ready for operational action in the event of an air alert.

Recommendations for citizens:

Follow local media for updates.

Determine in advance the nearest shelters.

In the event of an alarm, go to the shelter immediately.

Follow the instructions of local authorities and emergency services.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine's energy system with about 120 missiles and 90 drones

During the massive attack on November 17, Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones over Ukraine. The enemy's target was the energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, during the night and morning the Russian occupiers used drones of various types, including Shahedi, cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles, Zircons, Iskanders, and Daggers.

According to the military, according to preliminary data, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 UAVs. Namely:

one 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic ship missile;

8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

90 attack UAVs/drones of unspecified type.

During the night, all available forces and means of air defense worked along the tracking route of missiles and drones. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

According to preliminary data, as of 12.00 there is information about the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 UAVs:

1 hypersonic cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";

7 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

85 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

42 attack UAVs/drones of an unspecified type (from Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions).