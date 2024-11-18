The DIU estimated the number of Х-101 missiles in service with the Russian army

As of November 11, 2024, Russia had approximately 300 Kh-101 cruise missiles in service. This is reported by DIU .

Russia has more than 100 Х-101 cruise missiles

The DIU said that according to open data, as of November 11, 2024, the Russian armed forces had approximately 300 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles in service.

According to the DIU, some of them were already used by the Russian army during the last massive shelling. However, the enemy may not stop the production of missiles of this type and produce several dozen units of this deadly weapon every month.

According to the estimates of military intelligence of Ukraine, Russia's military-industrial complex can produce 40-50 units of such missiles every month.

Kh-101 is a strategic air-to-ground subsonic cruise missile that was put into service only in 2013. They are one of the most expensive in the Russian army - the approximate cost of one is 13 million dollars.

The Russians launch them from Tu-160 or Tu-95 MS strategic bombers with 12 missiles and 8 missiles, respectively. They can fly over 5,500 km.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on November 17

During the night and morning of November 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine discovered and destroyed several Х-101/55, Kinjal, Iskander-M (KN-23) missiles, probably also a hypersonic Zircon type missile, and up to a dozen attack drones that were moving in side of Kyiv.

Russian troops launched a massive combined missile-drone attack on Ukraine. The last time such a powerful blow was delivered by the enemy almost three months ago, according to the message.