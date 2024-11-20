Biden made another important decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Biden made another important decision regarding Ukraine

Biden
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

As American journalists managed to find out, the current US President Joe Biden supported the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Mines are unstable, so they are not too dangerous for civilians, but the threat still remains.
  • The use of anti-personnel mines in the east of Ukraine will contribute to more effective defense and fight against attacks by the Russian army.
  • The US decision on mines could change the situation on the front.

Biden is actively increasing aid to Ukraine

It is important to understand that this decision followed the recent authorization by the President of the United States to use American long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia.

According to one of the insiders, this type of anti-personnel mines is "unsustainable". The first is that they self-destruct or run out of battery, rendering them inactive, reducing the danger to civilians.

In addition, it is emphasized that the authorities of Ukraine have already undertaken not to install mines in densely populated areas.

However, as experts note, even unstable mines pose a security threat.

This decision was not easy for Biden and his team — they discussed this issue for quite some time.

What role can anti-personnel mines play at the front

One of the insiders drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in the east with waves of troops, ignoring its own large-scale losses.

So Ukrainians are obviously suffering losses, and more and more cities and towns are at risk of falling. Such mines were created specifically to combat exactly this. When the mines are used together with other munitions that we already provide to Ukraine, they will contribute to a more effective defense, the anonymous source said.

What is important to understand is that the use of these mines will be limited to Ukrainian territory, with an expected focus in the east.

As you know, Russia also actively uses them on the battlefield.

According to some human rights activists, the US decision to provide anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, which has signed the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, is a "black mark" against Washington.

Despite this, the authorities of Ukraine welcome the change in policy of Joe Biden in the last months of his presidency.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Blinken revealed Biden's plan for Ukraine for the next 2 months
Biden will increase support for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with ATACMS missiles
Biden made a long-awaited decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Erdogan was frightened by Biden's unexpected decision regarding Ukraine
Erdogan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?