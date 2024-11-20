As American journalists managed to find out, the current US President Joe Biden supported the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Mines are unstable, so they are not too dangerous for civilians, but the threat still remains.
- The use of anti-personnel mines in the east of Ukraine will contribute to more effective defense and fight against attacks by the Russian army.
- The US decision on mines could change the situation on the front.
Biden is actively increasing aid to Ukraine
It is important to understand that this decision followed the recent authorization by the President of the United States to use American long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia.
According to one of the insiders, this type of anti-personnel mines is "unsustainable". The first is that they self-destruct or run out of battery, rendering them inactive, reducing the danger to civilians.
In addition, it is emphasized that the authorities of Ukraine have already undertaken not to install mines in densely populated areas.
However, as experts note, even unstable mines pose a security threat.
This decision was not easy for Biden and his team — they discussed this issue for quite some time.
What role can anti-personnel mines play at the front
One of the insiders drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in the east with waves of troops, ignoring its own large-scale losses.
What is important to understand is that the use of these mines will be limited to Ukrainian territory, with an expected focus in the east.
As you know, Russia also actively uses them on the battlefield.
According to some human rights activists, the US decision to provide anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, which has signed the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, is a "black mark" against Washington.
Despite this, the authorities of Ukraine welcome the change in policy of Joe Biden in the last months of his presidency.
