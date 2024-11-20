As American journalists managed to find out, the current US President Joe Biden supported the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

Biden is actively increasing aid to Ukraine

It is important to understand that this decision followed the recent authorization by the President of the United States to use American long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia.

According to one of the insiders, this type of anti-personnel mines is "unsustainable". The first is that they self-destruct or run out of battery, rendering them inactive, reducing the danger to civilians.

In addition, it is emphasized that the authorities of Ukraine have already undertaken not to install mines in densely populated areas.

However, as experts note, even unstable mines pose a security threat.

This decision was not easy for Biden and his team — they discussed this issue for quite some time.

What role can anti-personnel mines play at the front

One of the insiders drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in the east with waves of troops, ignoring its own large-scale losses.

So Ukrainians are obviously suffering losses, and more and more cities and towns are at risk of falling. Such mines were created specifically to combat exactly this. When the mines are used together with other munitions that we already provide to Ukraine, they will contribute to a more effective defense, the anonymous source said. Share

What is important to understand is that the use of these mines will be limited to Ukrainian territory, with an expected focus in the east.

As you know, Russia also actively uses them on the battlefield.

According to some human rights activists, the US decision to provide anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, which has signed the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty, is a "black mark" against Washington.