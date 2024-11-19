Erdogan was frightened by Biden's unexpected decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Erdogan was frightened by Biden's unexpected decision regarding Ukraine

Erdogan
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan began to panic after US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.

Points of attention

  • Erdogan made it clear that he does not support the decisions of the United States, France and Britain.
  • The politician is afraid of the consequences of a new wave of escalation at the front.
  • Find out what the White House has to say about it.

Erdogan does not support the decisions of Biden, Macron and Starmer

The President of Turkey made a statement on this matter at a press conference following the results of the "Group of 20" summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Journalists asked the politician whether he supports the permission of the United States to strike Russia.

Photo: facebook.com/RTErdogan

In addition, Erdogan was asked to predict whether this could provoke a direct confrontation with Moscow, including a nuclear war.

Answering questions from the media, the Turkish leader said that a war with the use of nuclear weapons cannot lead to anything positive.

The missiles recently used by Ukraine also indicate potential or possible consequences. This is not a positive development.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What they say in the USA

On November 17, the media reported that the head of the White House, Joe Biden, for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

On the same day, Le Figaro reported that Paris and London followed the United States in allowing Ukraine to use its long-range SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory.

Interestingly, the White House still does not want to officially confirm the permission to Ukraine.

Despite this, there is no denying that they were really preparing a powerful response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.

If there are circumstances that develop and change, you know, we will develop and change to meet them and allow the Ukrainians to continue to defend their territory and their sovereignty, — said one of Biden's advisers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's peace plan. What Ukrainians should prepare for
What to expect from Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is the main problem of Ukraine at the front — the US version
Ukraine will not be able to win with weapons alone
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China is actively blocking the accounts of Russian companies — what is happening
Relations between the Russian Federation and China continue to deteriorate

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?