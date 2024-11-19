Erdogan was frightened by Biden's unexpected decision regarding Ukraine

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan began to panic after US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.
Erdogan does not support the decisions of Biden, Macron and Starmer
The President of Turkey made a statement on this matter at a press conference following the results of the "Group of 20" summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Journalists asked the politician whether he supports the permission of the United States to strike Russia.
In addition, Erdogan was asked to predict whether this could provoke a direct confrontation with Moscow, including a nuclear war.
Answering questions from the media, the Turkish leader said that a war with the use of nuclear weapons cannot lead to anything positive.
What they say in the USA
On November 17, the media reported that the head of the White House, Joe Biden, for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.
On the same day, Le Figaro reported that Paris and London followed the United States in allowing Ukraine to use its long-range SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory.
Interestingly, the White House still does not want to officially confirm the permission to Ukraine.
Despite this, there is no denying that they were really preparing a powerful response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.
