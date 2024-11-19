China is actively blocking the accounts of Russian companies — what is happening
China is actively blocking the accounts of Russian companies — what is happening

Relations between the Russian Federation and China continue to deteriorate
China's largest banks have begun to block the accounts of Russian companies. First of all, this happens because their legal addresses coincide with the addresses of organizations that are under sanctions.

  • Sanctions are taking on a massive nature, in particular, accounts with addresses in Turkey and Hong Kong are subject to restrictions.
  • The blocking of accounts also applies to companies with addresses in Russia, which provokes the deterioration of relations between the Russian Federation and China.
  • The decision of the Chinese banks is the result of pressure from the US and other allies of Ukraine.

Relations between the Russian Federation and China continue to deteriorate

According to Russian opposition journalists, these restrictions have recently become widespread.

First of all, we are talking about the decisions of large Chinese banks — Bank of China and Chouzhou Commercial.

According to Ivan Tikhonenok, a representative of the legal company Amond & Smith, one of the addresses of the mass registration of legal entities in Turkey, as well as about ten addresses in Hong Kong, got into their "black lists".

In Turkey, the "black label" came to companies registered at No: 52 Hasat Sk., Kamara Iç Kapi No: 1, Merkez Mah., Sisli, Istanbul, 34381, Turkey. In Hong Kong, well-known addresses turned out to be "corrupted" — for example, Room 19C Lockhart Center 301-307, Lockhart Rd. Wan Chai, Hong Kong and a number of others, the report says.

The situation continues to escalate

In addition, it is emphasized that at least one address on the territory of Russia was also restricted.

This information has already been confirmed by the general director of the legal company "Synoruss" Surana Radnayeva.

According to her, this has resulted in [Bank of China] currently verifying not only the address of a company that is unlucky enough to have the same address as a sub-sanctioned company.

Its name, type of activity and general director are also checked. At the time of the inspection, the use of accounts is limited, said Surana Radnayeva.

It is important to understand that the decision of the Chinese banks is the result of pressure from the US and other allies of Ukraine.

