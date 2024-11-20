The US will provide Ukraine with even more HIMARS and Javelin

The US Department of Defense is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine worth at least $275 million. It will include HIMARS artillery missile systems and Javelin anti-tank ammunition.

New US aid package for Ukraine

According to journalists, the current US President Joe Biden's team is in a hurry to do everything possible to help Ukraine change the situation on the front until Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The adoption of a number of positive decisions by official Washington is taking place against the background of growing concern about the escalation of the war.

The insiders of the publication say that the weapons in the new aid package to Ukraine include air defense equipment, including HIMARS artillery missile systems, as well as 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells, Javelin anti-tank ammunition and other equipment and spare parts.

In addition, it is emphasized that the assistance will be provided within the framework of the Presidential Arms Reduction Authority (PDA).

This enables the US Department of Defense to quickly withdraw supplies from its warehouses to speed up their supply to the armed forces.

What is the complexity of providing new aid to Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the White House must urgently allocate 7.1 billion dollars for weapons from the Pentagon warehouses in order to have time to spend these funds before Trump officially becomes president.

Currently, the US Department of Defense is doing everything possible to provide Ukraine with what it needs.

It also recently became known that the State Department authorized the sale to Ukraine of unnamed defense equipment and services worth $100 million.

In particular, it refers to the repair of vehicles, technical assistance, training and "other related elements of logistics and program support." Unlike PDA assistance, the Ukrainian government will pay for it.