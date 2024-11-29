Dozens of drones attacked Russia — an oil depot is on fire in Rostov Oblast

The Ministry of Defense of Russia claims that about 50 drones attacked the territory of the aggressor country at night. In particular, an oil depot in the Rostov region was hit by them.

Drone attack on Russia on November 29 — what is known

The enemy's defense department began to lie that their air defense forces were able to shoot down 47 Ukrainian drones.

In particular, we are talking about:

destruction of 29 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Rostov region,

8 over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory,

3 drones each over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh regions,

one UAV over occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has traditionally not published any confirmation of its loud statement.

Photo: screenshot

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the new large-scale drone attack on Russia.

An oil depot is on fire in Rostov Oblast as a result of a drone attack

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, the local authorities announced an alleged mass drone attack.

In addition, a video of a fire at an oil depot in the suburbs of the city of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi is published on social networks.

Yuriy Slyusar, a protégé of the Kremlin in the region, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, Rostov Oblast was allegedly attacked by 30 drones. The Governorate also claims that these drones were allegedly destroyed and suppressed in the northwest of the region.

Despite this, Russian Telegram channels are writing about a fire at an oil depot in the suburbs of the city of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi.

According to the latest data, this is the "Atlas" oil base, which was already attacked by Ukrainian strike drones in the summer of 2024.

Subsequently, Slyusar officially announced about "a big fire at the promo object in the Kamensky district."