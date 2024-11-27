When the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will end — the prediction of a US Air Force officer

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine may continue for another 3 years. This opinion was shared by lieutenant colonel, officer of the US Air Force Jahara Matisek.
Points of attention
- There are several scenarios for the further development of events, in particular, the possibility of the intervention of the new US President Donald Trump in the course of the war.
- Jahara Matisek believes that the Russian dictator will not dare to use nuclear weapons in the near future.
- Ukraine's permission to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with Western missiles is important, but not too powerful.
The war may drag on for several more years
According to the American officer, there are several scenarios for the further development of events.
One of them is when the new US President Donald Trump will not interfere in the course of the war.
He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not dare to use nuclear weapons in the near future.
The officer added that in fact the Kremlin is not ready for such a step, because it will cause more damage to Russia itself than to Ukraine.
What is wrong with Biden's decision regarding Ukraine
The American officer noted that the permission given to Ukraine by the current American leader Joe Biden to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with Western long-range missiles is very good.
Despite this, there is also an important nuance that cannot be ignored.
First of all, this is that the range of such weapons is only 300 km.
The officer draws attention to the fact that the specified distance can be covered in a few hours, which means that there is no "long-distance" at the moment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-