When the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will end — the prediction of a US Air Force officer
Ukraine
Publication date

Source:  Radio Svoboda

Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine may continue for another 3 years. This opinion was shared by lieutenant colonel, officer of the US Air Force Jahara Matisek.

Points of attention

  • There are several scenarios for the further development of events, in particular, the possibility of the intervention of the new US President Donald Trump in the course of the war.
  • Jahara Matisek believes that the Russian dictator will not dare to use nuclear weapons in the near future.
  • Ukraine's permission to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with Western missiles is important, but not too powerful.

The war may drag on for several more years

According to the American officer, there are several scenarios for the further development of events.

One of them is when the new US President Donald Trump will not interfere in the course of the war.

I see that it will continue for another three years, — Jahara Matisek voiced his prediction.

He believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not dare to use nuclear weapons in the near future.

The officer added that in fact the Kremlin is not ready for such a step, because it will cause more damage to Russia itself than to Ukraine.

The rest of the world will judge Moscow's actions and its use of nuclear weapons when the survival of the Russian state and the Russian leadership is not at stake, Matisek emphasized.

What is wrong with Biden's decision regarding Ukraine

The American officer noted that the permission given to Ukraine by the current American leader Joe Biden to hit the territory of the Russian Federation with Western long-range missiles is very good.

Despite this, there is also an important nuance that cannot be ignored.

First of all, this is that the range of such weapons is only 300 km.

I'm an Air Force pilot, so when I think of "long range," I think of being able to hit anywhere on the planet, wherever I am. I like to use the term "anti-strategy" when referring to the fact that the US has effectively backed itself into a corner by allowing long-range missiles and deep strikes against Russia when it is 300 kilometers away.

The officer draws attention to the fact that the specified distance can be covered in a few hours, which means that there is no "long-distance" at the moment.

