The current American leader, Joe Biden, already knows what the United States must do so that Ukraine has the opportunity to successfully defend itself against Russian aggression throughout 2025.
Points of attention
- Next year, Ukraine will not be alone with Russia.
- The US promises to provide assistance in the form of money, ammunition and other important resources.
- Joe Biden has already made a number of important decisions regarding Ukraine.
Biden will not leave Ukraine without important help
The head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, was the first to talk about the US president's plans. This happened after a meeting with G7 foreign ministers in Italy.
According to the head of American diplomacy, the Group of Seven and its partners are "determined" to ensure that Ukraine has the money, ammunition and forces to effectively fight in 2025 or negotiate peace from a position of strength.
In addition, Blinken has publicly promised that official Washington will continue to increase security assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defenses in the east.
According to the diplomat, dictator Putin's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine is a matter of "serious concern" for the G7.
Blinken once again called on Ukraine's allies to strengthen their support for Kyiv
The American diplomat emphasized: the key reason why "so many countries are participating in the defense of Ukraine" is that "Russia's aggression is not only directed against Ukraine."
What is important to understand is that in recent weeks, US President Joe Biden has indeed made a series of decisions that could change the course of the war.
First of all, it is about granting permission to Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with long-range American missiles.
The States will also hand over anti-personnel mines and hundreds of missiles to the Armed Forces.
