The current American leader, Joe Biden, already knows what the United States must do so that Ukraine has the opportunity to successfully defend itself against Russian aggression throughout 2025.

Biden will not leave Ukraine without important help

The head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, was the first to talk about the US president's plans. This happened after a meeting with G7 foreign ministers in Italy.

According to the head of American diplomacy, the Group of Seven and its partners are "determined" to ensure that Ukraine has the money, ammunition and forces to effectively fight in 2025 or negotiate peace from a position of strength.

In addition, Blinken has publicly promised that official Washington will continue to increase security assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defenses in the east.

According to the diplomat, dictator Putin's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine is a matter of "serious concern" for the G7.

Blinken once again called on Ukraine's allies to strengthen their support for Kyiv

The reality is this. Ukraine is fighting for us. She is not only fighting for herself, she is fighting for us. Anthony Blinken Head of the US State Department

The American diplomat emphasized: the key reason why "so many countries are participating in the defense of Ukraine" is that "Russia's aggression is not only directed against Ukraine."

This is aggression against the very principles that underlie the international system and are necessary for maintaining peace and stability, Blinken added. Share

What is important to understand is that in recent weeks, US President Joe Biden has indeed made a series of decisions that could change the course of the war.

First of all, it is about granting permission to Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with long-range American missiles.

The States will also hand over anti-personnel mines and hundreds of missiles to the Armed Forces.