The NATO Secretary General ordered to change the trajectory of Russia's war against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the members of the Alliance should do everything possible to change the trajectory of Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, in order to realize this goal, the block must make a number of important decisions.

NATO plans to bring Ukraine's victory closer

Our support for Ukraine has allowed them to continue their fight, but we need to go further to change the trajectory of the war. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, as of today, it is extremely important to ensure air defense, which is critically important for Ukraine.

In addition, Rutte added that the commitments made at the NATO summit in Washington should not be forgotten.

As the Secretary General emphasized, the first thing we are talking about is the new command — the NATO command for the coordination of security assistance and training.

As well as a financial commitment of 40 billion euros until 2024 and further measures to bring Ukraine closer to NATO, Mark Rutte noted. Share

Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on November 26 (Photo: nato.int)

Rutte urged not to forget about the defense industry

According to the Secretary General of NATO, it is also extremely important to increase investments and production in the military industry.

Mark Rutte once again drew attention to the fact that the Russian aggressor country in the war against Ukraine uses North Korean weapons and troops, Iranian drones and Chinese dual-purpose goods for its defense industry.

This is a dangerous expansion of war and a challenge to global peace and security... The good news is that in NATO we have the alliance we need to protect every bit of our territory. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

What is important to understand is that during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of ambassadors on Tuesday, November 26, the parties discussed Russia's launch of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile over the Dnipro River last week.