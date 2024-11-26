The NATO Secretary General ordered to change the trajectory of Russia's war against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the members of the Alliance should do everything possible to change the trajectory of Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, in order to realize this goal, the block must make a number of important decisions.
Points of attention
- Supporting Ukraine and providing air defense are critically important tasks for NATO.
- Rutte also called for increased investment in the military industry.
- Ukraine and NATO discussed Russia's launch of an experimental ballistic missile over the Dnipro River last week.
NATO plans to bring Ukraine's victory closer
According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, as of today, it is extremely important to ensure air defense, which is critically important for Ukraine.
In addition, Rutte added that the commitments made at the NATO summit in Washington should not be forgotten.
As the Secretary General emphasized, the first thing we are talking about is the new command — the NATO command for the coordination of security assistance and training.
Rutte urged not to forget about the defense industry
According to the Secretary General of NATO, it is also extremely important to increase investments and production in the military industry.
Mark Rutte once again drew attention to the fact that the Russian aggressor country in the war against Ukraine uses North Korean weapons and troops, Iranian drones and Chinese dual-purpose goods for its defense industry.
What is important to understand is that during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of ambassadors on Tuesday, November 26, the parties discussed Russia's launch of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile over the Dnipro River last week.
