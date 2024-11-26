According to the results of the session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a resolution was adopted with a call to ensure the fastest possible accession of Ukraine to the Alliance, as well as the transfer of long-range missiles.
Points of attention
- The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has passed a resolution demanding the quick accession of Ukraine to NATO and the provision of long-range missiles for defense against Russian aggression.
- The resolution emphasizes the critical importance of military, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Kremlin-led conflict.
- It calls for stronger sanctions against Russia and its allies while advocating for the supply of medium-range missiles to aid in Ukraine's defense strategy.
- Diplomatic efforts by the Ukrainian delegation have led to the inclusion of the demand for long-range missiles in the NATO PA resolution, focusing on strategic strikes on Russian territories.
- The resolution underlines the necessity of political and economic pressure to deter cooperation between Russia and China in their aggressive actions, highlighting the importance of curbing external support to maintain Ukrainian sovereignty.
The NATO PA calls on the Alliance members to speed up Ukraine's accession
According to the authors of the resolution, it is currently critically important to strengthen military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine against the background of the continuation of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
In particular, it is about the timely delivery of ammunition and modern weapons systems.
In addition, members of the Assembly called for stronger sanctions against Russia and its allies.
The need to use political and economic pressure to "restrain China from supporting Russian military efforts" is separately emphasized.
What is known about the demand for the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine
According to the head of Ukraine's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Yehor Chernev, in the resolution of the PA of the Alliance, the member states call to provide Ukraine with missiles with a range of 1,000 to 5,000 km for strikes on strategic objects on the territory of Russia.
