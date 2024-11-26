The NATO Parliamentary Assembly demands to speed up Ukraine's membership and provide long-range missiles
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly demands to speed up Ukraine's membership and provide long-range missiles

NATO
Flags of Ukraine and NATO
Читати українською

According to the results of the session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a resolution was adopted with a call to ensure the fastest possible accession of Ukraine to the Alliance, as well as the transfer of long-range missiles.

Points of attention

  • The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has passed a resolution demanding the quick accession of Ukraine to NATO and the provision of long-range missiles for defense against Russian aggression.
  • The resolution emphasizes the critical importance of military, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Kremlin-led conflict.
  • It calls for stronger sanctions against Russia and its allies while advocating for the supply of medium-range missiles to aid in Ukraine's defense strategy.
  • Diplomatic efforts by the Ukrainian delegation have led to the inclusion of the demand for long-range missiles in the NATO PA resolution, focusing on strategic strikes on Russian territories.
  • The resolution underlines the necessity of political and economic pressure to deter cooperation between Russia and China in their aggressive actions, highlighting the importance of curbing external support to maintain Ukrainian sovereignty.

The NATO PA calls on the Alliance members to speed up Ukraine's accession

The Assembly calls on the governments and parliaments of the member states of the Alliance to intensify political and practical efforts aimed at helping Ukraine to receive an invitation and become the 33rd member of NATO as soon as possible, the approved document states.

According to the authors of the resolution, it is currently critically important to strengthen military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine against the background of the continuation of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

The NATO PA calls for the acceleration of Ukraine's accession and the transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv
Ukraine-NATO

In particular, it is about the timely delivery of ammunition and modern weapons systems.

In addition, members of the Assembly called for stronger sanctions against Russia and its allies.

We call for strengthening the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation and the DPRK in order to increase the price for their cooperation in aggression against Ukraine, as well as to provide Ukraine with all means, including medium-range missiles, to protect and deter further aggression, the resolution emphasizes.

The need to use political and economic pressure to "restrain China from supporting Russian military efforts" is separately emphasized.

What is known about the demand for the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine

According to the head of Ukraine's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Yehor Chernev, in the resolution of the PA of the Alliance, the member states call to provide Ukraine with missiles with a range of 1,000 to 5,000 km for strikes on strategic objects on the territory of Russia.

The Ukrainian delegation managed to convince Western colleagues to support my proposal and include this point in the resolution of the next session of the Assembly. We hope for a positive decision this time as well, — emphasized Chernev.

