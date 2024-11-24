According to The Economist, Russian invaders are currently actively preparing to attack Zaporozhye, a large and important city in Ukraine, located 30 kilometers from the front line.
Points of attention
- Zaporizhzhia is an important center of heavy industry and is of strategic importance for Ukraine.
- The Russian invaders are preparing for a possible attack on the city, but according to information from Ukrainian commanders, such a development is currently unlikely.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to strengthen defensive positions near Zaporizhzhia.
Russia may try to occupy Zaporozhye
What is important to understand is that Zaporizhzhia is one of the three remaining "centers of heavy industry".
This settlement is of great importance for the survival of the entire state, especially against the background of a large-scale war.
As you know, 2 years ago, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically lied that the entire Zaporizhzhia region was his property, despite the fact that only 33% of its territory was under the control of the Russian army.
According to an insider of journalists, Russia may involve 130,000 of its soldiers before a possible offensive on Zaporozhye.
How the Defense Forces of Ukraine comment on this information
Colonel Oleksiy Khilchenko, the commander of the rapid response brigade "Spartan", which was recently transferred to Zaporizhzhia, has already commented on this matter.
According to him, the Russian army is currently "busy elsewhere" and will not attack this city.
In addition, the colonel added that the invaders intended to transfer two divisions (20,000-30,000 soldiers) for the initial assault, but 50% of them were sent to Kurshchyna.
The commander of the battalion of the 118th "Lemberg" brigade, which occupies the southwestern defense lines of the Zaporizhzhia region, agrees that the occupiers are not yet ready for this step.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine is not taking risks this time and is building new fortifications near Zaporizhzhia.
