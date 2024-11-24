According to The Economist, Russian invaders are currently actively preparing to attack Zaporozhye, a large and important city in Ukraine, located 30 kilometers from the front line.

Russia may try to occupy Zaporozhye

What is important to understand is that Zaporizhzhia is one of the three remaining "centers of heavy industry".

This settlement is of great importance for the survival of the entire state, especially against the background of a large-scale war.

As you know, 2 years ago, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically lied that the entire Zaporizhzhia region was his property, despite the fact that only 33% of its territory was under the control of the Russian army.

For two months, Russian rockets and high-explosive bombs pounded the city, destroying 1,500 houses. Share

According to an insider of journalists, Russia may involve 130,000 of its soldiers before a possible offensive on Zaporozhye.

How the Defense Forces of Ukraine comment on this information

Colonel Oleksiy Khilchenko, the commander of the rapid response brigade "Spartan", which was recently transferred to Zaporizhzhia, has already commented on this matter.

According to him, the Russian army is currently "busy elsewhere" and will not attack this city.

In addition, the colonel added that the invaders intended to transfer two divisions (20,000-30,000 soldiers) for the initial assault, but 50% of them were sent to Kurshchyna.

The commander of the battalion of the 118th "Lemberg" brigade, which occupies the southwestern defense lines of the Zaporizhzhia region, agrees that the occupiers are not yet ready for this step.

But when they strike it, the first blow will be the strongest, he added. Share

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine is not taking risks this time and is building new fortifications near Zaporizhzhia.