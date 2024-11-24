Zelenskyi named two things that can stop Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that helping Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia are the very things that will be able to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and force him to make peace.

Points of attention

  • The world has something to protect Ukraine from the Russian Oreshnik missile.
  • According to Zelensky, Russia should realize the consequences of its actions and look for ways to real peace.
  • The international community must constantly put pressure on Russia and provide support to Ukraine so that the war will finally end.

What Zelenskyi's team discussed

The head of state draws attention to the fact that the world has air defense systems capable of protecting against missiles, one of which was used by Russia this week on the Dnipro.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the international community should do everything to force Russia to look for the possibility of real peace.

No matter how much Russia blackmails everyone it can, it is necessary not to lose determination, it is necessary to press, and only in this way will real peace become closer. Today, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed news agencies the wreckage of the Russian missile that hit our Dnipro. Examinations are now underway, working with partners to establish all the details and all the characteristics of this missile.

Volodymyr Zelensky calls on partners and allies to find an answer to this escalating move by the dictator Putin together.

Ukraine is looking for new air defense systems to protect itself from Russian strikes

The world has air defense systems capable of protecting against such. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that everyone should focus on this.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the aggressor country must finally realize that every step it takes to expand the war has consequences for it.

The President of Ukraine also added that the international community should not give the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "a single week to adapt and find a countermeasure."

It is necessary to constantly do everything so that Russia is forced to look for the possibility of peace. Real peace. And this can be achieved only by two things — help to Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

