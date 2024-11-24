Zelenskyi named two things that can stop Putin

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that helping Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia are the very things that will be able to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and force him to make peace.

The head of state draws attention to the fact that the world has air defense systems capable of protecting against missiles, one of which was used by Russia this week on the Dnipro.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the international community should do everything to force Russia to look for the possibility of real peace.

No matter how much Russia blackmails everyone it can, it is necessary not to lose determination, it is necessary to press, and only in this way will real peace become closer. Today, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed news agencies the wreckage of the Russian missile that hit our Dnipro. Examinations are now underway, working with partners to establish all the details and all the characteristics of this missile. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky calls on partners and allies to find an answer to this escalating move by the dictator Putin together.

The world has air defense systems capable of protecting against such. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that everyone should focus on this.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the aggressor country must finally realize that every step it takes to expand the war has consequences for it.

The President of Ukraine also added that the international community should not give the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "a single week to adapt and find a countermeasure."