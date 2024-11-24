Zelenskyi named two things that can stop Putin

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that helping Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia are the very things that will be able to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and force him to make peace.
Points of attention
- The world has something to protect Ukraine from the Russian Oreshnik missile.
- According to Zelensky, Russia should realize the consequences of its actions and look for ways to real peace.
- The international community must constantly put pressure on Russia and provide support to Ukraine so that the war will finally end.
What Zelenskyi's team discussed
The head of state draws attention to the fact that the world has air defense systems capable of protecting against missiles, one of which was used by Russia this week on the Dnipro.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the international community should do everything to force Russia to look for the possibility of real peace.
Volodymyr Zelensky calls on partners and allies to find an answer to this escalating move by the dictator Putin together.
Ukraine is looking for new air defense systems to protect itself from Russian strikes
According to the Ukrainian leader, the aggressor country must finally realize that every step it takes to expand the war has consequences for it.
The President of Ukraine also added that the international community should not give the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "a single week to adapt and find a countermeasure."