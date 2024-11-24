We must. Trump was given a loud promise regarding Ukraine
We must. Trump was given a loud promise regarding Ukraine

Why Trump rarely talks about Russia's war against Ukraine
Source:  Fox News

The team of American leader Donald Trump will do everything possible to restore peace to Ukraine. Florida congressman Mike Waltz, who will become the new US president's national security adviser, made such a statement.

Points of attention

  • Waltz supports the decision to allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel land mines.
  • The new US president, Donald Trump, has focused on ending the war, not declaring it.
  • International efforts and European countries play a key role in this process.

What Waltz thinks about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Journalists asked Donald Trump's henchman to comment on current President Joe Biden's unexpected decision to allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel land mines.

Waltz drew attention to the fact that it is about "smart mines".

Moreover, he emphasized that the solution "must be within wider limits to put an end to this war"

It's just an absolute meat grinder of people and equipment on this front. It's more like WWI trench warfare.

Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz

American congressman

Why Trump rarely talks about Russia's war against Ukraine

According to Mike Waltz, the new US President Donald Trump is actually "incredibly concerned" about the war that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging against the Ukrainian people.

President Trump is incredibly concerned about the bloody carnage that is taking place there, (and about) how we restore deterrence, and how we establish peace, the American politician emphasized.

He also emphasized that European countries must play a key role in this process.

Journalists also asked the congressman why Trump does not often publicly discuss the situation in Ukraine.

According to Waltz, the new head of the White House is focused on actions, not words.

We need to bring this to a responsible end… We need to restore deterrence, restore peace and get ahead of this escalation, not react to it.

Michael Waltz

Michael Waltz

American congressman

