The team of American leader Donald Trump will do everything possible to restore peace to Ukraine. Florida congressman Mike Waltz, who will become the new US president's national security adviser, made such a statement.
Points of attention
- Waltz supports the decision to allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel land mines.
- The new US president, Donald Trump, has focused on ending the war, not declaring it.
- International efforts and European countries play a key role in this process.
What Waltz thinks about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Journalists asked Donald Trump's henchman to comment on current President Joe Biden's unexpected decision to allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel land mines.
Waltz drew attention to the fact that it is about "smart mines".
Moreover, he emphasized that the solution "must be within wider limits to put an end to this war"
Why Trump rarely talks about Russia's war against Ukraine
According to Mike Waltz, the new US President Donald Trump is actually "incredibly concerned" about the war that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging against the Ukrainian people.
He also emphasized that European countries must play a key role in this process.
Journalists also asked the congressman why Trump does not often publicly discuss the situation in Ukraine.
According to Waltz, the new head of the White House is focused on actions, not words.
