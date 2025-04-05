Air defense forces destroy 51 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of April 5, 2025, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 92 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were destroyed.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force emphasizes the importance of unity and determination in protecting the country's airspace from external threats.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia underscores the critical role of air defense forces in safeguarding national security.
Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work
A new Russian air attack began at 9:00 PM on April 4 from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 31 enemy simulator drones have been lost in location (without negative consequences).
This time, the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions came under enemy attack.
