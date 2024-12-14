On the afternoon of December 14, explosions were heard in Odessa and the Dnipro suburbs during an air raid. The Russian occupation army attacked Odessa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.
Points of attention
- Russian occupation army attacked Odessa and Dnipro suburbs with ballistic missiles, causing multiple explosions and disruptions in energy supply.
- Odessa Mayor and OVA confirmed the attack, urging residents to seek shelter for safety.
- After the assaults, energy supply stabilization schedules were reinstated in the affected regions to balance the system and avoid overload.
- The Russian army's cynical attack on civilian infrastructure facilities has raised concerns and increased power supply restrictions to manage the situation.
- For up-to-date information on outage schedules and safety measures, visit the official pages of the regional energy authority.
What is known about the cynical attack of the Russian army on Odessa and the suburbs of the Dnipro
The explosion in Odessa and the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were confirmed by Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.
At the same time, the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, called on city residents to stay in shelters.
Since several explosions were heard, it can be assumed that it was equipped with a cluster warhead. Residents of Odessa counted at least five explosions.
Explosions were also heard in the suburbs of Dnipro.
What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks by Russian occupiers on Odessa?
After the massive Russian attack in Odessa, stabilization outage schedules have returned. They are divided into 6 groups and are applied according to the instructions of Ukrenergo.
DTEK published stabilization schedules for the region for December 14.
On December 13, 2024, Russia carried out its twelfth massive attack on civilian energy infrastructure facilities this year.
In connection with the attack, Ukrenergo increased power supply restrictions to avoid overload and balance the system.
The time of application and the extent of restrictions may change throughout the day. For up-to-date information on outage schedules, see the website or official pages of the regional energy authority on social networks. When the power comes back on schedule, use electricity sparingly.
