On the afternoon of December 14, explosions were heard in Odessa and the Dnipro suburbs during an air raid. The Russian occupation army attacked Odessa with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

What is known about the cynical attack of the Russian army on Odessa and the suburbs of the Dnipro

The explosion in Odessa and the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were confirmed by Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.

At the same time, the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, called on city residents to stay in shelters.

Since several explosions were heard, it can be assumed that it was equipped with a cluster warhead. Residents of Odessa counted at least five explosions.

Explosions were also heard in the suburbs of Dnipro.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks by Russian occupiers on Odessa?

After the massive Russian attack in Odessa, stabilization outage schedules have returned. They are divided into 6 groups and are applied according to the instructions of Ukrenergo.

DTEK published stabilization schedules for the region for December 14.

Schedule of power outages in the Odessa region on December 14

On December 13, 2024, Russia carried out its twelfth massive attack on civilian energy infrastructure facilities this year.

In connection with the attack, Ukrenergo increased power supply restrictions to avoid overload and balance the system.