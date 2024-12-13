Watch: Mobile fire team destroys Russian cruise missile with MANPADS

The mobile fire group of the Air Command "West" destroyed 52 cruise missiles during the Russian attack on December 13. The work of the Ukrainian defenders was captured on video.

Mobile fire team shoots down Russian cruise missile

The commander of the machine gun section of the security platoon of the Galicia-Volyn Radio Engineering Brigade, Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Pshenychnyak, from the Igla portable anti-aircraft missile system, destroyed a Russian cruise missile.

The downed missile did not cause any damage to critical infrastructure. The crash site and the missile remains were identified by a search team.

It is noted that during today's Russian attack, air defense units and the aviation of the "West" air command in their area of responsibility destroyed 52 air- and sea-based Kh-101/Kh-55SM, "Caliber" cruise missiles and 2 Shahed-type strike drones.

Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine

On December 12-13, the aggressor country Russia carried out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. The air defense forces have already announced the results of their work.

The enemy once again resorted to a combined air attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected 287 enemy air attack vehicles during this period — 94 missiles and 193 UAVs, namely: