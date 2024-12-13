Watch: Mobile fire team destroys Russian cruise missile with MANPADS

The mobile fire group of the Air Command "West" destroyed 52 cruise missiles during the Russian attack on December 13. The work of the Ukrainian defenders was captured on video.
Mobile fire team shoots down Russian cruise missile
The commander of the machine gun section of the security platoon of the Galicia-Volyn Radio Engineering Brigade, Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Pshenychnyak, from the Igla portable anti-aircraft missile system, destroyed a Russian cruise missile.
The downed missile did not cause any damage to critical infrastructure. The crash site and the missile remains were identified by a search team.
It is noted that during today's Russian attack, air defense units and the aviation of the "West" air command in their area of responsibility destroyed 52 air- and sea-based Kh-101/Kh-55SM, "Caliber" cruise missiles and 2 Shahed-type strike drones.
Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine
On December 12-13, the aggressor country Russia carried out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. The air defense forces have already announced the results of their work.
In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected 287 enemy air attack vehicles during this period — 94 missiles and 193 UAVs, namely:
4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters, launch area — Tambov region;
2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launch area — Bryansk region, TOT of Crimea;
1 KN-23 ballistic missile, launch area — Bryansk region;
55 Kh-101, Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd Region;
24 Caliber cruise missiles, launch area: Black Sea;
7 Iskander-K cruise missiles, launch area — Voronezh, Rostov region;
1 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missile, launch area: airspace over the Luhansk Oblast TOT;
193 Shahed attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of unknown type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions — Russian Federation.
