Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine. The Air Force shot down another 17 "martyrs"

Air defense forces destroyed 17 attack drones. In this way, Ukrainian air defense shot down 68 enemy drones overnight during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Air Force hunted down enemy drones

According to the military, as of 1:00 p.m., no attack UAVs have been observed in the airspace.

According to updated information today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 more enemy drones, in addition, four were lost in location.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

Thus, in total, on the night of October 16, 2024, out of 136 strike UAVs, 68 were shot down, 64 were lost in location, 2 returned to Russia, and 2 drones were hit.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with more than 130 drones

According to the military, as of 7:00 a.m., as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions.

As a result of active countermeasures by EW, 60 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, the information is being clarified.

The invaders launched drones from the regions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.