Attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine. The Air Force shot down another 17 "martyrs"

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 17 attack drones. In this way, Ukrainian air defense shot down 68 enemy drones overnight during the Russian attack on Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian air defense destroyed 17 enemy drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • In total, on the night of October 16, 2024, out of 136 attack UAVs, 68 were shot down and 64 were lost.
  • Russia used more than 130 drones during the attack, which took place in various regions of Ukraine.
  • Russian drones were launched from the territory of Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force and the Defense Forces actively acted to repel the attack, using aviation and anti-aircraft missile forces.

The Air Force hunted down enemy drones

According to the military, as of 1:00 p.m., no attack UAVs have been observed in the airspace.

According to updated information today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 more enemy drones, in addition, four were lost in location.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

Thus, in total, on the night of October 16, 2024, out of 136 strike UAVs, 68 were shot down, 64 were lost in location, 2 returned to Russia, and 2 drones were hit.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with more than 130 drones

According to the military, as of 7:00 a.m., as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions.

As a result of active countermeasures by EW, 60 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, the information is being clarified.

The invaders launched drones from the regions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

It is also reported that from 19:00 on October 15 to the morning of October 16, the Russians attacked Donetsk region with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300/400 from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and a guided air missile Kh-59 against Chernihiv region from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

