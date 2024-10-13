Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy "shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 13, air defense forces shot down 31 Russian drones over Ukraine. At present, another 36 "martyrs" have been lost in various regions.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of October 13, the enemy struck:
in Poltava region and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region — the Russian Federation and the TOT of Crimea
by two Kh-59 guided air missiles over Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast
68 strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel — RF.)
Anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.
The Air Force noted that 36 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. The information is being clarified.
One UAV is in the air. Currently, combat work is ongoing.
The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast with anti-aircraft guns
As reported in the Sumy OVA, during the past day, the Russians carried out 34 shellings of the Sumy region, attacked with anti-aircraft missiles, and launched a missile strike.
73 explosions were recorded. The communities of Sumy, Khotyn, Myropil, Rychkiv, Bilopol, Krasnopil, Velikopysariv, Novoslobid, and Shalygin came under fire.
The Russians launched an explosive device, 3 explosions, in the Rychkiv community.
The enemy hit the Krasnopil community with mortars and FPV drones, 22 explosions.
In the Novoslobodsk hromada, the launch of the KAB, 1 explosion was recorded.
Shalyginsk community was attacked by the enemy with a KAB and FPV drone, 6 explosions.
Anti-aircraft missiles were dropped on the Khotyn community, artillery shelling — 11 explosions.
The Russians hit the Myropol community with artillery and FPV drones, 24 explosions.
The enemy dropped 4 mines on Velikopysarovsk community.
In the Bilopolska community, the launch of the KAB, 1 explosion was carried out.
The Russians launched a rocket attack on the Sumy community, 1 explosion.
