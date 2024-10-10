Air defense forces shot down 41 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 10, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs and missiles of various types. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 41 enemy "shahed".
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, more than fifty means of air attack of the enemy were identified and escorted by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force:
2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area — TOT of Crimea);
1 guided air missile Kh-31P (from the airspace of Crimea);
2 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 (from the airspace of Crimea);
3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (from occupied Donetsk region);
62 strike UAVs (launch areas — Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — Russian Federation).
The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that 14 enemy drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active countermeasures by the WB. The information is being clarified.
As a result of the Russian strike, civilian objects and objects of critical infrastructure in Odesa, Poltava and Donetsk regions were hit by missiles and attack UAVs.
As of 11:00 a.m., combat work continues. Several UAVs (presumably attack) are in the airspace of Ukraine. There is also a lot of reconnaissance drone activity in the north and south.
