Air defense forces shot down two Daggers and more than 30 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 7, Russian troops launched a large-scale missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers used Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Kh-59 air-to-air missiles, and Shaheds.
Points of attention
- Russian troops carried out a large-scale missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using ballistic missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.
- The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a successful defense, shooting down two "Daggers" and more than 30 enemy drones in various regions of the country.
- The mayor of Kyiv reported the discovery of rocket debris in various areas, as well as a fire, possibly due to falling debris.
- According to the radio technical forces, more than 80 air targets were recorded, which were targeted by a missile attack.
- The active work of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces made it possible to successfully protect the country from aggression.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, Russian missiles were launched from the Kursk and Belgorod regions, as well as from the Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeisk regions.
Around 08:20, the enemy attacked with three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft that took off from the Savasleika airfield in the Tambov region.
According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the radio engineering troops recorded more than 80 aerial targets. The defense was carried out by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units (EW) and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, two "Kinzhal" missiles were destroyed over the Kyiv region and 32 enemy drones in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.
Several hits by enemy drones were recorded in the Kharkiv region, one of the three "Daggers" hit the Starokostyantiny airfield area in the Khmelnytskyi region. Also, 37 Russian drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine, probably due to the active work of electronic surveillance.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv
As Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko reported, debris was found in several places in the open space in the Solomyan district. In Shevchenkivskyi — near the pedestrian crossing.
In Holosiivsk, they fell in one place — on the sidewalk, in another — a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus.
Later, Klitschko announced that there was a fire raging in the Solomyansk district.
Popko noted that debris damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building in the Solomyan district, and one of the debris fell on the territory of the school.
Currently, the fire that started in one of the garages on private territory as a result of falling debris has been extinguished. There are no victims. In the Solomyansk district, fragments of rockets were also found near the entrance of one of the apartment buildings, in the yard of a private house and near a supermarket.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-