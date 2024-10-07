Air defense forces shot down two Daggers and more than 30 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 7, Russian troops launched a large-scale missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers used Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Kh-59 air-to-air missiles, and Shaheds.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, Russian missiles were launched from the Kursk and Belgorod regions, as well as from the Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeisk regions.

Around 08:20, the enemy attacked with three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft that took off from the Savasleika airfield in the Tambov region.

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, the radio engineering troops recorded more than 80 aerial targets. The defense was carried out by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units (EW) and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, two "Kinzhal" missiles were destroyed over the Kyiv region and 32 enemy drones in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

Several hits by enemy drones were recorded in the Kharkiv region, one of the three "Daggers" hit the Starokostyantiny airfield area in the Khmelnytskyi region. Also, 37 Russian drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine, probably due to the active work of electronic surveillance.

One drone continues to be in the air, combat work continues. Information on further hits is being clarified, the PS reported.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv

As Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko reported, debris was found in several places in the open space in the Solomyan district. In Shevchenkivskyi — near the pedestrian crossing.

In Holosiivsk, they fell in one place — on the sidewalk, in another — a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus.

Later, Klitschko announced that there was a fire raging in the Solomyansk district.

Perhaps as a result of falling rocket fragments. No casualties so far. Medics are already on the spot. Other services are on their way, the mayor said.

Popko noted that debris damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building in the Solomyan district, and one of the debris fell on the territory of the school.