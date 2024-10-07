The attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv — the fragments of the missile fell in 3 districts of the city, there is damage

On October 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv. As a result of the anti-aircraft defense, fragments of the downed missile fell in three districts of the city, there is minor destruction.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv

As Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko reported, debris was found in several places in the open space in the Solomyan district. In Shevchenkivskyi — near the pedestrian crossing.

In Holosiivsk, they fell in one place — on the sidewalk, in another — a fragment pierced the roof of an official minibus. All services go to places.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the KMVA, clarified that around 08:30 the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv.

According to preliminary data, Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles from MiG-31K carriers.

Later, Klitschko announced that there was a fire raging in the Solomyansk district.

Perhaps as a result of falling rocket fragments. No casualties so far. Medics are already on the spot. Other services are on their way, the mayor said.

Popko noted that in the Solomyan district, debris damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building, and one of the debris fell on the territory of the school.

Currently, the fire that started in one of the garages on private territory as a result of falling debris has been extinguished. There are no victims. In the Solomyansk district, fragments of rockets were also found near the entrance of one of the apartment buildings, in the yard of a private house and near a supermarket.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones at night

On the night of October 7, Russian UAVs entered Kyiv in waves and from different directions.

About one and a half dozen Russian drones were detected in the airspace around the capital by air defense forces and means. All UAVs that threatened Kyiv were neutralized.

There were no reports of damage or casualties. The data of the operational summary are being updated and clarified, said Serhii Popko, head of the KMVA.