The attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv — the fragments of the missile fell in 3 districts of the city, there is damage

On October 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv. As a result of the anti-aircraft defense, fragments of the downed missile fell in three districts of the city, there is minor destruction.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched an attack on Kyiv, as a result of which rocket debris fell in three districts of the city.
- As a result of the rocket attack, the roofs of the houses were damaged and a fire was caused in the Solomyan district.
- Russian drones also attacked Kyiv at night, but were neutralized by air defense forces without casualties.
- This is already the fourth case of an air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October 2024.
- Information about the destruction and victims continues to be clarified, the authorities are working quickly on the ground.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv
As Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko reported, debris was found in several places in the open space in the Solomyan district. In Shevchenkivskyi — near the pedestrian crossing.
In Holosiivsk, they fell in one place — on the sidewalk, in another — a fragment pierced the roof of an official minibus. All services go to places.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the KMVA, clarified that around 08:30 the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv.
According to preliminary data, Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" missiles from MiG-31K carriers.
Later, Klitschko announced that there was a fire raging in the Solomyansk district.
Popko noted that in the Solomyan district, debris damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building, and one of the debris fell on the territory of the school.
Currently, the fire that started in one of the garages on private territory as a result of falling debris has been extinguished. There are no victims. In the Solomyansk district, fragments of rockets were also found near the entrance of one of the apartment buildings, in the yard of a private house and near a supermarket.
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones at night
On the night of October 7, Russian UAVs entered Kyiv in waves and from different directions.
About one and a half dozen Russian drones were detected in the airspace around the capital by air defense forces and means. All UAVs that threatened Kyiv were neutralized.
This was the fourth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October 2024.
