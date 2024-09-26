The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv on a large scale with "shaheds" — what is known

On September 26, the Russian military launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv with "Shakhed" strike drones. Civil buildings and infrastructure were damaged in the city.
What is known about the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 26
As Serhii Popko, head of the KMVA, reported, more than a dozen drones were flying in the direction of the capital.
Combat work on them lasted for 5 hours, as a result of which a dozen drones were destroyed
The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of a Russian attack in the Pechersk district, a gas pipe on the first floor of a five-story residential building was depressurized, followed by a fire.
The fire has already been extinguished.
About 20 cars were also damaged. Four residential buildings have broken windows. Debris also fell on the territory of the kindergarten.
It was also known about one injured child. Later, according to updated information, the information about the injured child in Kyiv was not confirmed. The KMVA noted that she was injured not because of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.
The Russians also attacked Zaporozhye
The Russians carried out 5 airstrikes, previously by air defense systems, on the territory of the regional center and Zaporizhzhia district.
As a result of the air strike on Zaporizhzhia, 7 people were injured, including 1 child. In addition, 18 citizens were evacuated. 11 private residential buildings and 1 three-story residential building were destroyed.
