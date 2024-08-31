Russian drones are attacking various regions of Ukraine — air defense is operating in the Kyiv region

A massive attack by Russian drones on the territory of Ukraine continues all night and morning. Enemy targets are moving from region to region, Ukrainian air defense is trying to destroy them.
Points of attention
- The massive attack of Russian drones on the territory of Ukraine has been going on for almost 10 hours in a row.
- Different regions became targets of the enemy: Kyiv region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, Poltava region and others.
- On the morning of August 31, it was reported about the work of the Air Defense Forces in the Kyiv region.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 31 — what is happening in different regions
According to the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new attack by the aggressor country began around 23:00 on August 30.
It is worth noting that as of 08:00 on August 31, it was still ongoing.
At 10:51 p.m. it became known that the enemy UAVs were in Sumy Oblast, heading for Poltava Oblast.
Later, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the attack UAVs in the western part of the Kharkiv region were constantly changing their course.
In addition, it was reported that they are also in the central and southern part of Sumy Oblast, their course is southwest/south.
Around 00:39, Russian drones were spotted in the eastern part of the Kyiv region — they were moving towards the capital.
At 01:35, the UAVs were in the eastern part of the Chernihiv region, heading west. They also flew to Dnipropetrovsk region.
Around 2:29 a.m., drones were detected in the Kherson region, and at 4:42 a.m. already in the Mykolaiv region.
06:38 — UAV on the border of Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, heading north-west. In addition, enemy drones were again spotted in the Poltava region, they were constantly changing course.
Around 07:38: UAVs were located in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions.
On the morning of August 31, the Kyiv military administration reported on the work of air defense in the region.
