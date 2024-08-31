Russian drones are attacking various regions of Ukraine — air defense is operating in the Kyiv region

A massive attack by Russian drones on the territory of Ukraine continues all night and morning. Enemy targets are moving from region to region, Ukrainian air defense is trying to destroy them.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 31 — what is happening in different regions

According to the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new attack by the aggressor country began around 23:00 on August 30.

It is worth noting that as of 08:00 on August 31, it was still ongoing.

At 10:51 p.m. it became known that the enemy UAVs were in Sumy Oblast, heading for Poltava Oblast.

Later, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the attack UAVs in the western part of the Kharkiv region were constantly changing their course.

In addition, it was reported that they are also in the central and southern part of Sumy Oblast, their course is southwest/south.

00:06: Movement of strike UAVs: UAVs in the southern part of Chernihiv Oblast, heading west/southwest. UAVs on the border of Kharkiv Oblast and Poltava Oblast, heading south. Unmanned aerial vehicle in the north of Poltava region, heading south.

Around 00:39, Russian drones were spotted in the eastern part of the Kyiv region — they were moving towards the capital.

At 01:35, the UAVs were in the eastern part of the Chernihiv region, heading west. They also flew to Dnipropetrovsk region.

Around 2:29 a.m., drones were detected in the Kherson region, and at 4:42 a.m. already in the Mykolaiv region.

06:38 — UAV on the border of Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, heading north-west. In addition, enemy drones were again spotted in the Poltava region, they were constantly changing course.

Around 07:38: UAVs were located in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions.

On the morning of August 31, the Kyiv military administration reported on the work of air defense in the region.