The head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland, Mieszko Pavliak, said that the assumptions that the Ukrainian authorities, with the support of Poland, were allegedly responsible for the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022 are baseless.

Commenting on the statements of the former head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), August Gunning, who claimed that Poland could be involved in a sabotage operation to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Pavlyak said that "these are absolutely baseless insinuations."

He also accused Gunning, who worked at the BND under Herhard Schröder's chancellorship, that he "as head of intelligence certainly played a shamefully important role in the investment."

German media reported this week that German prosecutors have named a Ukrainian diving instructor as a key suspect in the Nord Stream sabotage attack and have issued a warrant for his arrest in Poland.

Poland obtained the warrant, but the suspect left the country because Germany did not enter his name in the database of wanted persons, Polish prosecutors told Reuters.

On August 14, the American edition of The Wall Street Journal published an article in which it was said that Ukrainian high-ranking officials were allegedly involved in the undermining of Nord Stream.

According to German media, the federal prosecutor general in the Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing case initiated the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of a Ukrainian who is suspected of sabotage and who allegedly lived in Poland.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Ukraine was not involved in the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipeline, but Russia had all the opportunities for it.

In late September 2022, explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea triggered a leak in four pipeline sections in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Russia blamed Ukraine and the United States for the bombing.

The Ukrainian authorities denied involvement in the bombings. This was stated, in particular, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov.

The Polish side, accused of complicity, also denied its involvement.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the events surrounding the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

He published a post about this on the social network Kh.

To all initiators and patrons of Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2. The only thing you have to do today is apologize and sit quietly.

He was also supported by the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Jacek Siewera.

Bad news for addressees: Poland also has unanimity on this issue.

The comments came amid claims by former German intelligence chief August Gunning that Poland may be involved in a sabotage operation to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines.