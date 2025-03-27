The situation on the frontline has worsened — there have been almost 160 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The invaders continue to strike at settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Artillery strikes hit the settlements of Bleshnya, Ulanov, Bila Bereza, Khodyne, Malushyne, Nova Sloboda, Oleksandrivka, Porozok, Striletska Pushkarka, Dmytrivka, and enemy airstrikes hit the areas of Myropylske, Prokhody, Uhroidy, Krasnopillya, and Khmelivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Predtechyny, two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted three offensive actions near the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 27 times today in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Kolodyazhi, Myrne, Yampolivka and in the directions of Novoserhiivka, Novy, Olhivka, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka. Currently, 10 clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 25 times in the areas of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Zagryzovoye and in the directions of Petropavlivka, Pishchanye, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Bohuslavka, and 19 clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, four assault actions of the invaders took place towards Vovchansk.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 21 times in the areas of Krymske, Ozaryanivka, Kurdyumivka, Toretsk and in the directions of Diliivka, Leonidivka, Shcherbinivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 41 times today in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and in the directions of Malynivka and Novooleksandrivka, eight clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repel 13 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Skudne, Dniproenerhiya, and Burlatske.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy conducted 8 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Novosilka and towards Vilny Pole. The settlements of Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Novopil and Hulyaipol were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Shcherbaki, Lobkove, and Kamianske.