The situation on the frontline has worsened — there have been almost 160 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 159.
Points of attention
- The escalating conflict between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army has led to nearly 160 combat clashes along the entire front line.
- The importance of defensive mobilization and support for the Ukrainian military in protecting the country's territorial integrity is emphasized amidst the ongoing attacks on settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy regions, and other areas.
- Detailed operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the intense assaults and ongoing battles in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipol, and Orikhiv.
Current situation on the front on March 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The invaders continue to strike at settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Artillery strikes hit the settlements of Bleshnya, Ulanov, Bila Bereza, Khodyne, Malushyne, Nova Sloboda, Oleksandrivka, Porozok, Striletska Pushkarka, Dmytrivka, and enemy airstrikes hit the areas of Myropylske, Prokhody, Uhroidy, Krasnopillya, and Khmelivka.
In the Kharkiv direction, four assault actions of the invaders took place towards Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 25 times in the areas of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Zagryzovoye and in the directions of Petropavlivka, Pishchanye, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Bohuslavka, and 19 clashes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 27 times today in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Kolodyazhi, Myrne, Yampolivka and in the directions of Novoserhiivka, Novy, Olhivka, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka. Currently, 10 clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted three offensive actions near the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Predtechyny, two more attacks are ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 21 times in the areas of Krymske, Ozaryanivka, Kurdyumivka, Toretsk and in the directions of Diliivka, Leonidivka, Shcherbinivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 41 times today in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane Druge, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and in the directions of Malynivka and Novooleksandrivka, eight clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repel 13 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Skudne, Dniproenerhiya, and Burlatske.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy conducted 8 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Novosilka and towards Vilny Pole. The settlements of Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Novopil and Hulyaipol were subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Shcherbaki, Lobkove, and Kamianske.
There have been 8 combat engagements in the Kursk sector today, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy has launched 12 air strikes, dropped 14 anti-aircraft missiles, and fired 237 artillery shells, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-