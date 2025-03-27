The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,600 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, March 26, the Russian army lost another 1,670 units of manpower in the war against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the losses of the Russian occupiers.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/27/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 908,890 (+1,670) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,438 (+8) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,701 (+16) units;
artillery systems — 25,265 (+58) units;
MLRS — 1343 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1118 (+1) units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30,926 (+108) units;
cruise missiles — 3,121 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,070 (+169) units;
special equipment — 3787 (+1) units.
