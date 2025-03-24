General Staff: almost 90 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In return, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict significant losses on them in manpower and equipment. In total, 87 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in 87 combat engagements.
- The confrontation at the front is actively taking place in various directions, from Lymanske to Pokrovsk.
- Russian invaders continue to shell and attack border settlements.
Current situation on the front on March 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements, including Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Tymofiivka, Tymofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepok, Grabovske, and Porozok in Sumy Oblast, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Air strikes have also hit Myropylske, Turya, Ugroidy, and Krasnopillya.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlement of Vovchansk. The settlements of Svitlychne and Slatyne were subjected to air strikes.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Zagryzove. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near Yampolivka and in the directions of Stepeve, Novomykhailivka, Novy, Zarechny, and Dronivka; seven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Diliivka.
In the Toretsk direction , the enemy has attacked 10 times in the Toretsk area and near Diliivka, Dachny, and Krymske today; one battle is currently underway.
In the Pokrovskaya direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Panteleymonivka, Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novoandreivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Pokrovska, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 27 attacks, four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlement of Kostiantynopol and in the direction of Vesely.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy attacked our troops twice, trying to advance towards Vilny Pole. It also carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Malynivka, and Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lobkovo. The settlement of Kamianske was hit by an air strike.
The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Siversky and Prydniprovsky directions .
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and four more battles are ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropping eight anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out almost 190 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
