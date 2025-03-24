General Staff: almost 90 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, including Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Tymofiivka, Tymofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepok, Grabovske, and Porozok in Sumy Oblast, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Air strikes have also hit Myropylske, Turya, Ugroidy, and Krasnopillya.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlement of Vovchansk. The settlements of Svitlychne and Slatyne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Zagryzove. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 12 times near Yampolivka and in the directions of Stepeve, Novomykhailivka, Novy, Zarechny, and Dronivka; seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Toretsk direction , the enemy has attacked 10 times in the Toretsk area and near Diliivka, Dachny, and Krymske today; one battle is currently underway.

In the Pokrovskaya direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Panteleymonivka, Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novoandreivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Pokrovska, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 27 attacks, four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlement of Kostiantynopol and in the direction of Vesely.