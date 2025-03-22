The AFU destroyed over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has carried out 63 air strikes, dropped 78 KABs. In addition, it has used 1,047 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5,097 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled multiple attacks by Russian occupiers in various directions, resulting in significant casualties and damage to the enemy forces.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the ongoing clashes and strategic efforts to combat the Russian invasion.
- Intensive air strikes, kamikaze drone use, and artillery attacks by the enemy underline the severity of the conflict and the resilience of Ukrainian defenders.
Current situation on the front on March 22
Operational information as of 22:00 on 03/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.
Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction , in the Zagryzove area, and in the Petropavlivka direction. Another clash is ongoing.
Seventeen attacks by the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Dibrova, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the directions of Novy, Novomykhailivka in the Lymansky direction. Four more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Bilogorivka and Spirne, one battle is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repel one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area west of Andriivka, the battle continues.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders stormed the positions of our defenders 18 times today near Krymske, Diliivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Shcherbinivka. The defense forces are steadily holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 16 enemy assaults, and two clashes are underway.
The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy has carried out 43 offensive actions. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers is in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonovka, Kalynove, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Novoukrainka, Zelene Pole, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Novoandriivka and in the Pokrovsk direction. Four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy has also carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Sergiivka and Yelizavetivka.
According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 105 occupiers and wounded another 80.
Destroyed:
five cars,
three motorcycles,
nine UAV control points,
two guns,
one BM-21 “Grad” multiple launch rocket system,
one howitzer,
nine satellite communication terminals.
A car, a motorcycle, and two cannons belonging to the Russian occupiers were also significantly damaged.
In the Novopavliv direction, Ukrainian units repelled 14 attacks by the invaders in the directions of Konstantinopol and Rozlyv. There have been four clashes so far.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, but carried out air strikes with anti-aircraft guns on the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful offensive operation in the directions of Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike with NARs in the Olhivka area, but did not conduct offensive operations.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three attacks by the invaders, a total of 22 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 275 artillery attacks, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
