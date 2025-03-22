General Staff: the AFU have repelled 18 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, 70 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 18 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction, contributing to the defense and protection of Ukrainian borders.
- Russian troops have intensified attacks on settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, but Ukrainian defenders are effectively parrying these attacks and holding the front lines.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff indicates ongoing combat clashes and enemy activities across various directions, with Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelling multiple attacks and maintaining the defense.
Current situation on the front on March 22
Operational information as of 16:00 03/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Bratenytsia, Oleksandrivka, Mykhailivske, Kucherivka, Slavhorod, Doroshivka in the Sumy region; Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; Luhivka in the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Krasnopillya, Turya, Ugroidy, Mykhailivka, Petrushivka in the Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk, and the battle is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards our positions in the Zagryzove area during the day. The defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attack.
In the Lymansky direction, 13 clashes occurred in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Dibrova, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Novy, Novomykhailivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, our defenders repel one enemy attack in the Bilogorivka area.
The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction .
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 13 times in the areas of Diliivka and Toretsk. Four clashes are still ongoing.
High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Eighteen times during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near the settlements of Panteleimonovka, Kalynove, Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Novoandriivka and in the direction of Pokrovska. Four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Sergiivka and Yelizavetivka.
In the Novopavlovsk direction, the aggressor attacked six times in the area of Constantinople. All attacks were repelled.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, but carried out air strikes with anti-aircraft guns on the settlements of Novodarivka, Malynivka, and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful offensive operation in the direction of Shcherbaky.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike with NARs in the Olhivka area, but did not conduct offensive operations.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders, a total of 16 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 183 artillery attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
