General Staff: the AFU have repelled 18 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 16:00 03/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Bratenytsia, Oleksandrivka, Mykhailivske, Kucherivka, Slavhorod, Doroshivka in the Sumy region; Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; Luhivka in the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Krasnopillya, Turya, Ugroidy, Mykhailivka, Petrushivka in the Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk, and the battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards our positions in the Zagryzove area during the day. The defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attack.

In the Lymansky direction, 13 clashes occurred in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Dibrova, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Novy, Novomykhailivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repel one enemy attack in the Bilogorivka area.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction .

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 13 times in the areas of Diliivka and Toretsk. Four clashes are still ongoing.