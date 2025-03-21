The AFU announced the aggravation of the situation on the southern front lines

The situation in southern Ukraine is escalating - the enemy is using "creeping" tactics to advance in the Dnieper direction and Zaporizhia. Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said this during a telethon.

The Russian army has intensified assaults in southern Ukraine

According to him, the situation in the south is becoming increasingly tense, as the enemy continues shelling, drone strikes, and air strikes. In particular, over the past 24 hours, more than 20 strikes by guided aerial bombs have been recorded. The number of strikes by unguided aerial missiles is increasing.

Voloshyn also noted that the enemy's assaults are quite prepared, the enemy wants to gain a certain tactical advantage in order to develop its further combat operations. The spokesman added that in particular, in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has conducted more than 150 combat clashes since the beginning of spring.

150 assaults is a serious number... They have become more persistent... The enemy seeks to occupy certain bridgeheads and dominant heights located near the settlements of Stepove, etc., and to enter the territory that will allow artillery shelling of the suburbs of Zaporizhia. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

In addition, if the enemy is able to take control of this territory, it will exert fire influence on the roads leading from Zaporizhia to eastern Ukraine, and several settlements.

Voloshyn said that each combat clash lasts from, relatively speaking, 10 minutes to several hours. Usually, the enemy first carries out massive artillery shelling, uses aerial bombs and electronic warfare to "crush" Ukrainian UAVs. As the military explained, in this way, the enemy creates a so-called "corridor" through which assault groups try to advance in order to approach the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and gain a foothold there.

Voloshin called this tactic of the Russians "creeping," but the enemy is not going to give it up, because it has some success in certain areas.

Similar tactics are used during forcing actions in the Dnieper direction, where the enemy is trying to seize suitable bridgeheads for setting up firing "points", in the Zaporizhzhia steppes and in the Kharkiv forests. At the same time, as of now, Ukrainian intelligence has not detected a concentration of enemy troops sufficient for an offensive on Zaporizhzhia.

According to the military, weather conditions contribute to the activation of the enemy, who is using more and more different drones.