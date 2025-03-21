General Staff: there have been over 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Kucherivka, Myropylske, Luhivka in the Sumy region; Mykhailivske in the Chernihiv region. The settlements of Petrushivka, Turya, Ugroidy, Stepok and Krasnopillya in the Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Andriivka, and in the direction of Predtechyny. Our defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Belogorivka area. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, 12 clashes occurred in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhaylivka, Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske, and Ivanivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance towards our positions in the Pishchane and Kruglyakivka areas during the day. The defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attacks.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 13 times in the areas of Dachny, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Four clashes are still ongoing.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Fifteen times during the day the enemy tried to advance to our positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Bogdanivka and Andriivka. One clash is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes in the area of the settlement of Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of Konstantinopol and Dniproenergia. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Novosilka area. The enemy launched air strikes targeting the settlements of Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Novopil, and Hulyaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, however, it carried out air strikes on the Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka areas.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of our troops.