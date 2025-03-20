General Staff: there have been 90 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been 90 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army at the front lines.
- Ukrainian defenders are successfully stopping the enemy attacks, holding their positions, and disrupting the Russians' plans in various directions.
- The General Staff provided operational information detailing artillery attacks, air strikes, and enemy advances on multiple front lines, emphasizing the need for increased military readiness.
Current situation on the front on March 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Mykhailivske, Vovkivka, Bobylivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Stara Huta in the Sumy region; Yeline in the Chernihiv region; and Vidrozhdenivske in the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Krasnopillya, Mykhailivske, Uhroidy and Osoyivka in the Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlement of Hlyboke.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts during the day to advance towards our positions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Pishchane, Ivanovka and Zagryzove. The defense forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Lymansky direction, 12 clashes took place in the directions of Novy, Novomykhailivka and near Yampolivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of Belogorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochok, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyny. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 18 times in the areas of Dachny, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Six clashes are still ongoing.
High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Twenty-eight clashes of varying intensity have broken out today near the settlements of Panteleymonivka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, and Andriivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of Konstantinopol and Rozlyv.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched strikes with unguided missiles on Novopil and Hulyaipil.
Three times, the occupiers tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Shcherbaky and Stepovoye areas in the Orikhiv direction, and the enemy also struck Kamianske with unguided aircraft missiles.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repel one attack by the invaders, a total of four clashes have already been recorded. The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 226 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
