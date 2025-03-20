General Staff: there have been 90 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Mykhailivske, Vovkivka, Bobylivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepove, Stara Huta in the Sumy region; Yeline in the Chernihiv region; and Vidrozhdenivske in the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Krasnopillya, Mykhailivske, Uhroidy and Osoyivka in the Sumy region were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlement of Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts during the day to advance towards our positions in the areas of Kindrashivka, Pishchane, Ivanovka and Zagryzove. The defense forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Lymansky direction, 12 clashes took place in the directions of Novy, Novomykhailivka and near Yampolivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of Belogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochok, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyny. One clash is currently ongoing.