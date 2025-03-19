General Staff: there have been over 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire hit the communities of Tymonovychi, Khrinivka, and Progress in Chernihiv region; Stepok, Popivka in Sumy region; and Vidrozhdenivske in Kharkiv region. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on the areas of Uhroidy, Myropillya, Turya, Mala Rybytsia, and Petrushivka in Sumy region.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Diliivka. Our defenders have repelled six assaults by the invaders, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Oleksandro-Shultyny, the attack is repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlement of Nove today. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack near Zagryzove.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our units near Dvorichnaya. The fighting continues to this day.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 29 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 24 attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the area of Constantinople.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy is attacking the positions of our troops in the direction of Novopil, one battle is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders launched two attacks in the direction of Stepovoye. Fighting continues to this day. Yasna Polyana, Blakytne, and Novoivanivka were hit by KAB airstrikes.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not carried out offensive operations in the Dnieper direction , however, it has carried out airstrikes on Burgunka and Vyrivka.