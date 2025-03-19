General Staff: there have been over 60 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. The Defense Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 64.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in over 60 combat clashes with the Russian army, successfully repelling multiple attacks and holding their positions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides operational information on the ongoing conflict, highlighting the enemy's artillery and mortar fire, as well as airstrikes on various regions.
- Ukrainian defenders are actively fighting off enemy assaults in different directions, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, Dnieper, and Kursk region.
Current situation on the front on March 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our units near Dvorichnaya. The fighting continues to this day.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack near Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlement of Nove today. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Oleksandro-Shultyny, the attack is repelled.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Diliivka. Our defenders have repelled six assaults by the invaders, and three more attacks are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 29 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 24 attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the area of Constantinople.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy is attacking the positions of our troops in the direction of Novopil, one battle is ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders launched two attacks in the direction of Stepovoye. Fighting continues to this day. Yasna Polyana, Blakytne, and Novoivanivka were hit by KAB airstrikes.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not carried out offensive operations in the Dnieper direction , however, it has carried out airstrikes on Burgunka and Vyrivka.
The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled nine enemy attacks today, four battles are ongoing so far. Also, the invaders' aircraft have carried out seven airstrikes in this direction, dropping eight KABs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-