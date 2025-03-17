The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 occupiers and 19 Russian tanks within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 occupiers and 19 Russian tanks within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the losses of the Russian occupiers
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from March 16 to 17, Russian troops lost 1,210 soldiers, a multiple launch rocket system, and over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed over 1,200 Russian soldiers and 19 tanks within just 24 hours, showcasing their determination and strength in the conflict.
  • The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has resulted in significant losses for the Russian army, with an estimated 900,000 troops, equipment, and weapons eliminated since the start of the conflict.
  • The recent update from the General Staff highlights the continuous successful operations of the Ukrainian forces in countering the Russian occupation and defending their sovereignty.

The General Staff updated the losses of the Russian occupiers during the day

The number of Russian army personnel eliminated in the war against Ukraine is almost 900,000.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/17/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 895,450 (+1,210) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,344 (+19) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,489 (+11) units;

  • artillery systems — 24,598 (+37) units;

  • MLRS — 1318 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1104 units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29,467 (+54) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,121 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,785 (+101) units;

  • special equipment — 3778 (+1) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy Russian army guns in the Novopavlovsk direction
OSTG "Khortytsya"
bavovna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: the AFU have repelled 20 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?