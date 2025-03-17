The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,200 occupiers and 19 Russian tanks within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from March 16 to 17, Russian troops lost 1,210 soldiers, a multiple launch rocket system, and over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles in the war against Ukraine.

The General Staff updated the losses of the Russian occupiers during the day

The number of Russian army personnel eliminated in the war against Ukraine is almost 900,000.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/17/25 were approximately: