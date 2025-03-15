General Staff: the AFU have repelled 20 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. They are taking necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. To date, 81 combat engagements have taken place.
Current situation on the front on March 15
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, communities in settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, such as Medvedivka, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, Vovkivka, Rozhkovychi, Komarivka, Baranivka, Shalyhyne, and Dmytrivka, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, four clashes took place near Vovchansk, and one battle is currently underway.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers are trying to break through our defenses in the Zagryzove area, and the fighting continues.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Ivanivka, Yampolivka, and Hryhorivka during the day. Two clashes are still ongoing.
One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction , in the Verkhnyokamyansky area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy assaults in the Toretsk and Druzhba areas, and four battles are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promyn, Sergiyevka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Nadiyevka, and Andriyevka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 20 enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing.
Airstrikes by KABs targeted Bahatyr, Serhiivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Novoolenivka, and Nova Poltavka.
In the Novopavliv direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders seven times in the area of the settlement of Rozlyv. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction , the invader, supported by attack aircraft, is attacking in the Novopil area. The enemy also struck Hulyaipil with unguided aircraft missiles.
The Russian military made four unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of our units in the Dnieper direction , suffering losses.
In the Kursk direction, 11 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 21 air strikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and also carried out 150 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.
