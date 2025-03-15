General Staff: the AFU have repelled 20 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, communities in settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, such as Medvedivka, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, Vovkivka, Rozhkovychi, Komarivka, Baranivka, Shalyhyne, and Dmytrivka, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv direction, four clashes took place near Vovchansk, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers are trying to break through our defenses in the Zagryzove area, and the fighting continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Ivanivka, Yampolivka, and Hryhorivka during the day. Two clashes are still ongoing.

One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction , in the Verkhnyokamyansky area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.