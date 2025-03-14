General Staff: the AFU have repelled 25 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Guta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region; Marchikhina Buda, Turya, Luhivka, Kucherivka, Ulanov, Porozok, Pokrovka, Baranivka in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Toretsk direction, eight clashes have been completed, and four more enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba, and Toretsk are still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defenses near Bilogorivka and Hryhorivka in the Siverskyi direction. The defense forces have successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Nove, Novovodyanye, Yampolivka, and Torske during the day. Five of them are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Zagryzove and Petropavlivka areas four times, and two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place near the settlement of Krasne Pershe, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on the settlements of Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 25 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vodyane Druge, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 19 enemy attacks, six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Grodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd and Zvirovo.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Konstantinopol. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched an air strike with five guided bombs on Hulyaipil, Novopil, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repel seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Pyatikhatki, and Shcherbaki.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Kherson.