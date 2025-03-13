General Staff: there have been 84 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border areas of our country were affected by Russian artillery shelling, in particular the settlements of Ulanov, Starykove, Kucherivka, Slavhorod, Yastrubshchyna, Sydorivka in Sumy region; and Vidrozhdenivske in Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Vovchansk and Doroshivka. One clash is ongoing.

The enemy twice attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Holubivka and Boguslavka, one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, Ukrainian units are repelling five attacks in the Yampolivka area, and in the direction of Zelenaya Dolyna, Novy, and Novomykhailivka, two more attacks have already been repulsed.

Three clashes were recorded in the Siversky direction, two clashes have not subsided to this day in the Verkhnyokamyansky area.

Currently, there is one enemy attack in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the Chasovy Yar area. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out 11 assaults on the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk and Druzhba areas. Three clashes are still ongoing.