General Staff: there have been 84 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 84 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky and Torets directions.
Points of attention
- 84 combat clashes have been reported between the AFU and the Russian army, with the enemy most active in the Pokrovsky and Torets directions.
- The conflict zone includes border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, with reports of artillery shelling and ongoing attacks on Ukrainian defenders.
- Detailed information is provided on the ongoing clashes in different directions such as Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, Hulyaipol, Orikhiv, and Kursk.
Current situation on the front on March 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border areas of our country were affected by Russian artillery shelling, in particular the settlements of Ulanov, Starykove, Kucherivka, Slavhorod, Yastrubshchyna, Sydorivka in Sumy region; and Vidrozhdenivske in Kharkiv region.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Vovchansk and Doroshivka. One clash is ongoing.
The enemy twice attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Holubivka and Boguslavka, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, Ukrainian units are repelling five attacks in the Yampolivka area, and in the direction of Zelenaya Dolyna, Novy, and Novomykhailivka, two more attacks have already been repulsed.
Three clashes were recorded in the Siversky direction, two clashes have not subsided to this day in the Verkhnyokamyansky area.
Currently, there is one enemy attack in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the Chasovy Yar area. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out 11 assaults on the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk and Druzhba areas. Three clashes are still ongoing.
The hottest today is in the Pokrovsk direction: since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already carried out 32 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novosergiivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled 25 enemy attacks, seven clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation carried out airstrikes with KABs on Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Constantinople three times. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled two enemy attacks, and the battle is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Novopil and Novosilka areas, and another battle is ongoing. The settlements of Novopil, Zaliznychne, and Hulyaipol were hit by airstrikes with unguided missiles, while the enemy dropped KABs in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko and Vilne Pole.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders are attacking in the area of Stepovoye, Pyatikhatki, Kamyanske, as well as in the direction of Novoandreyevka, with the support of assault aircraft. Currently, one enemy attack has been repelled, seven more are ongoing.
In Kursk, according to the information available at the moment, our defenders have repelled five attacks by the invaders, four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 18 air strikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 106 artillery attacks, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-