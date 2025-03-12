Watch: AFU defeated a tank column and destroyed a Russian landing force

The 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign demonstrated new successful results of their work at the front. This time, the soldiers managed to repel a large-scale assault by the Russian army in the Torets direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy the forces of the Russian army

According to Ukrainian soldiers, during the new assault, instead of the "traditional" small groups, the Russians brought in armored vehicles that transported the landing force.

In the Torets direction, the Russians are experiencing a spring escalation. Instead of small groups, the occupiers began sending tank-barrels filled with infantry, but the result did not change. Our aerial reconnaissance noticed the enemy column, adjusting artillery and drones. Share

As the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine note, after that, the enemy tanks were met by pilots of the RV units, the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 28th Brigade, and the "Phoenix" RUBpAK.

During the new battle, two tanks of the Russian invaders were successfully destroyed. Two more began to flee, leaving their attack aircraft to their fate.