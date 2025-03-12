Watch: AFU defeated a tank column and destroyed a Russian landing force
Ukraine
Watch: AFU defeated a tank column and destroyed a Russian landing force

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy the forces of the Russian army
Source:  online.ua

The 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign demonstrated new successful results of their work at the front. This time, the soldiers managed to repel a large-scale assault by the Russian army in the Torets direction.

  • AFU pilots, Unmanned Systems Battalion, and 'Phoenix' RUBpAK played crucial roles in destroying enemy tanks and forcing the Russian landing force to panic and scatter.
  • The coordinated effort of BBps, RV, 'Kurt&Company' and artillerymen led to the defeat of the Russian landing force, showcasing the strength and determination of the 28th brigade.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy the forces of the Russian army

According to Ukrainian soldiers, during the new assault, instead of the "traditional" small groups, the Russians brought in armored vehicles that transported the landing force.

In the Torets direction, the Russians are experiencing a spring escalation. Instead of small groups, the occupiers began sending tank-barrels filled with infantry, but the result did not change. Our aerial reconnaissance noticed the enemy column, adjusting artillery and drones.

As the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine note, after that, the enemy tanks were met by pilots of the RV units, the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 28th Brigade, and the "Phoenix" RUBpAK.

During the new battle, two tanks of the Russian invaders were successfully destroyed. Two more began to flee, leaving their attack aircraft to their fate.

As a result, the Russian landing force panicked and scattered. Some ended up in an open field, some hid in the bushes, and the most "lucky" managed to hide in holes. But they all ended up the same. BBps, RV, "Kurt&Company" and artillerymen ground everyone to the ground, the brigade's press service said.

