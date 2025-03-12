The 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign demonstrated new successful results of their work at the front. This time, the soldiers managed to repel a large-scale assault by the Russian army in the Torets direction.
Points of attention
- AFU pilots, Unmanned Systems Battalion, and 'Phoenix' RUBpAK played crucial roles in destroying enemy tanks and forcing the Russian landing force to panic and scatter.
- The coordinated effort of BBps, RV, 'Kurt&Company' and artillerymen led to the defeat of the Russian landing force, showcasing the strength and determination of the 28th brigade.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroy the forces of the Russian army
According to Ukrainian soldiers, during the new assault, instead of the "traditional" small groups, the Russians brought in armored vehicles that transported the landing force.
As the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine note, after that, the enemy tanks were met by pilots of the RV units, the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 28th Brigade, and the "Phoenix" RUBpAK.
During the new battle, two tanks of the Russian invaders were successfully destroyed. Two more began to flee, leaving their attack aircraft to their fate.
