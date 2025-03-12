Will Putin agree to a ceasefire — insider data
Will Putin agree to a ceasefire — insider data

Putin is currently skeptical
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters has learned from its sources in the Kremlin, it is highly unlikely that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to the ceasefire regime against Ukraine that the Zelenskyy and Trump teams agreed on in Saudi Arabia.

Points of attention

  • The United States' offer of military aid and intelligence sharing alongside the ceasefire proposal has been met with skepticism and complaints from officials close to Putin.
  • Insider insights shed light on the complex dynamics and negotiations surrounding the potential ceasefire agreement, providing valuable information on Putin's perspective and concerns.

Putin is currently skeptical

According to an insider close to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Russia supposedly needs to work out the conditions for any ceasefire and receive certain guarantees.

"It's hard for Putin to agree to this in its current form... Putin has a strong position because Russia is moving forward," claims an anonymous journalistic source.

In addition, it is indicated that without ceasefire guarantees, Russia's position could quickly weaken, and then the West could accuse Russia of failing to end the war.

According to another insider, for dictator Putin, it now looks as if Ukraine and the US are trying to trap him.

The big picture is that the United States has agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing and has embellished this move with a proposal for a ceasefire, officials close to the Russian dictator complain.

