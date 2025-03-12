Will Putin agree to a ceasefire — insider data

As Reuters has learned from its sources in the Kremlin, it is highly unlikely that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to the ceasefire regime against Ukraine that the Zelenskyy and Trump teams agreed on in Saudi Arabia.
- The United States' offer of military aid and intelligence sharing alongside the ceasefire proposal has been met with skepticism and complaints from officials close to Putin.
- Insider insights shed light on the complex dynamics and negotiations surrounding the potential ceasefire agreement, providing valuable information on Putin's perspective and concerns.
Putin is currently skeptical
According to an insider close to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Russia supposedly needs to work out the conditions for any ceasefire and receive certain guarantees.
In addition, it is indicated that without ceasefire guarantees, Russia's position could quickly weaken, and then the West could accuse Russia of failing to end the war.
According to another insider, for dictator Putin, it now looks as if Ukraine and the US are trying to trap him.
