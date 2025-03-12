The scandalous spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the formation of Russia's position on ending the war against Ukraine will not take place abroad. This was her reaction to the results of the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia.
Points of attention
- Insights from Maria Zakharova of the Russian Foreign Ministry on where the 'main news' regarding the ceasefire will come from.
- Updates on the communication between the White House and Kremlin regarding the negotiations and plans for a 30-day ceasefire agreement.
Russia commented on the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Jeddah
According to a spokeswoman for the Russian diplomatic department, the "main news" will come from Moscow.
Against this background, Maria Zakharova called for following the news not from Jeddah, but from the Russian capital.
By the way, on March 11, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the White House would inform Moscow about the results of the negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced that he planned to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as early as March 12 to agree on a 30-day ceasefire against Ukraine.
According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, this will apply "not only to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea, but also to the entire front line."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-