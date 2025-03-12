Russian army kills 4 foreigners with ballistics in Odessa

On the evening of March 11, Russian occupiers once again attacked the port infrastructure of Odessa. A civilian ship and infrastructure came under enemy attack. According to the latest data, 4 Syrian citizens were killed and 2 more people were injured.

Russia continues to terrorize Odessa

The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, spoke about the consequences of the attack on Telegram

According to him, on the evening of March 11, Russia struck the port in Odessa.

The Barbados-flagged vessel "MJ PINA" was damaged by a ballistic missile. Unfortunately, four people died — Syrian citizens. The youngest deceased was 18, the oldest — 24 years old. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa Oblast

In addition, it is indicated that two more people — a Ukrainian and a Syrian — were injured.

"At the time of the attack, the ship was loading wheat for export to Algeria. It was a completely civilian ship," Kiper added.

According to him, another ship, berths, and grain storage warehouses were damaged as a result of the strike.

Russia is attacking Ukrainian infrastructure, including ports that are involved in ensuring world food security. It is important that port infrastructure is protected from terror and free and safe navigation is guaranteed.