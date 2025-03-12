Russian army kills 4 foreigners with ballistics in Odessa

On the evening of March 11, Russian occupiers once again attacked the port infrastructure of Odessa. A civilian ship and infrastructure came under enemy attack. According to the latest data, 4 Syrian citizens were killed and 2 more people were injured.
Points of attention
- The consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine extend beyond borders, affecting international relations and security measures.
- Urgent actions are required to address such attacks and ensure the safety and security of civilians and infrastructure in conflict zones.
Russia continues to terrorize Odessa
The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, spoke about the consequences of the attack on Telegram
According to him, on the evening of March 11, Russia struck the port in Odessa.
In addition, it is indicated that two more people — a Ukrainian and a Syrian — were injured.
According to him, another ship, berths, and grain storage warehouses were damaged as a result of the strike.
