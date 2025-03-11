End of the war. Putin decided to deceive Trump

Journalists point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately put forward unacceptable demands for a ceasefire for Kyiv, since he is not going to make any compromises in any case. Moreover, in this way the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is trying to outwit US President Donald Trump.

Putin only imitates the desire for peace

Experts have concluded that the Russian dictator's latest statements are at odds with what is currently happening on the front and beyond.

As is known, in recent weeks the Russian army has significantly intensified terror against the Ukrainian people, and is also trying to seize as many new territories as possible.

It also contradicts Trump's views expressed at the White House on Friday, when he told reporters he believed Putin wanted peace, Bloomberg writes. Share

Journalists are drawing attention to the statement of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who cynically lied that such an assessment of Russia's position by Western officials "does not correspond to reality."

Russia is open to peaceful efforts, to a peaceful settlement around Ukraine, and we actually prefer to achieve our goals through peaceful and diplomatic means. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to the latter, "if today and tomorrow it is shown that Ukraine is ready for negotiations, then it will be a different story."