Journalists point out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately put forward unacceptable demands for a ceasefire for Kyiv, since he is not going to make any compromises in any case. Moreover, in this way the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is trying to outwit US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The latest developments indicate a complex power play between Putin and Trump, with diplomatic relations strained due to differing perspectives on the conflict.
- The deception tactics employed by Putin showcase the intricate dynamics at play in the geopolitics surrounding the Ukrainian crisis, raising concerns about genuine intentions for peace.
Putin only imitates the desire for peace
Experts have concluded that the Russian dictator's latest statements are at odds with what is currently happening on the front and beyond.
As is known, in recent weeks the Russian army has significantly intensified terror against the Ukrainian people, and is also trying to seize as many new territories as possible.
Journalists are drawing attention to the statement of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who cynically lied that such an assessment of Russia's position by Western officials "does not correspond to reality."
According to the latter, "if today and tomorrow it is shown that Ukraine is ready for negotiations, then it will be a different story."
