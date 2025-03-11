New talks between Ukraine and the US — first reactions from Russia have appeared
How Russia is commenting on the talks in Saudi Arabia
Source:  online.ua

Official Moscow claims that US President Donald Trump's team will "somehow" inform Russia about the results of the US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia.

Points of attention

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hints at a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
  • Stay informed about the developing situation as the US and Ukraine engage in discussions, while Russia closely monitors the unfolding dynamics and prepares for potential outcomes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already made a statement on this matter, commenting on reports of a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's special representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Today there will be American-Ukrainian contacts in Jeddah. Somehow the American side, which is engaged in searching for ways to reach a peaceful settlement, will inform us... We will inform you in due time how this will be done.

In addition, Putin's spokesman urged Russians not to rejoice prematurely that Trump is cutting aid to Ukraine.

Many are now in a hurry to put on rose-colored glasses, saying that the Americans will stop supplying weapons now or have already stopped, that Musk will now turn off his communication systems, and everything will work out for us.

According to Peskov, Ukraine still has "a lot of weapons" to continue the war and deter Russian aggression.

Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia — what is known
