New talks between Ukraine and the US — first reactions from Russia have appeared

Official Moscow claims that US President Donald Trump's team will "somehow" inform Russia about the results of the US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia.
Points of attention
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hints at a possible meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
- Stay informed about the developing situation as the US and Ukraine engage in discussions, while Russia closely monitors the unfolding dynamics and prepares for potential outcomes.
How Russia is commenting on the talks in Saudi Arabia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already made a statement on this matter, commenting on reports of a possible meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's special representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
In addition, Putin's spokesman urged Russians not to rejoice prematurely that Trump is cutting aid to Ukraine.
According to Peskov, Ukraine still has "a lot of weapons" to continue the war and deter Russian aggression.
