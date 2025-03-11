Ukraine and US negotiations begin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine and US negotiations begin in Saudi Arabia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia — what is known
On March 11, at 11:00 a.m., negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia began. During the talks, the parties will discuss signing a mineral agreement and ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plays a crucial role in revealing the composition of the delegation and emphasizing the importance of the talks.
  • The Ukrainian authorities have been actively preparing for this diplomatic week, marking a significant step towards strengthening international relations and seeking peaceful resolutions.

Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia — what is known

On the eve of the negotiations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities have been preparing for a very long and active period for the important diplomatic week, which began on March 10.

The diplomat added that this concerns the visit of Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky to Saudi Arabia and the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations.

We look forward to a constructive conversation with mutually beneficial outcomes for peace and bilateral cooperation.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the delegation for new negotiations with the US:

  • Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak,

  • Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga,

  • Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov

  • former commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodny Yar” Pavlo Palisa.

"After my meeting with the Crown Prince on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives will remain for a meeting with the American team on Tuesday," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

