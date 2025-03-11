Ukraine and US negotiations begin in Saudi Arabia

On March 11, at 11:00 a.m., negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia began. During the talks, the parties will discuss signing a mineral agreement and ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia — what is known

On the eve of the negotiations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities have been preparing for a very long and active period for the important diplomatic week, which began on March 10.

The diplomat added that this concerns the visit of Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky to Saudi Arabia and the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations.

We look forward to a constructive conversation with mutually beneficial outcomes for peace and bilateral cooperation. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the composition of the delegation for new negotiations with the US:

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak,

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga,

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov

former commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade “Kholodny Yar” Pavlo Palisa.