According to White House President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no more cards left to negotiate an end to the war. It is important to understand that a few days ago the US president claimed that they do exist.

Trump made a new statement about ending the war

The American leader once again emphasized that he is determined to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

However, unexpectedly for everyone, he changed his public position on Russia and dictator Putin, effectively humiliating the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

You know, I said they (Ukraine, — ed.) don't have the cards. Nobody really has the cards. Russia doesn't have the cards. What you need to do is make a deal and stop the killing. This is a senseless war, and we're going to stop it. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, he hopes that during the negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, a "good result" will be achieved.

I think we will have a good result in Saudi Arabia. I think some very important events can happen this week.

Trump believes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team will sign a mineral agreement with the United States.