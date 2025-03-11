Trump publicly humiliated Putin and announced "very important" events
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump publicly humiliated Putin and announced "very important" events

Trump made a new statement about ending the war
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

According to White House President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no more cards left to negotiate an end to the war. It is important to understand that a few days ago the US president claimed that they do exist.

Points of attention

  • Anticipation rises as important events are expected during the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, with hopes for a positive outcome.
  • The possibility of significant agreements, including a mineral deal and the resumption of intelligence sharing, adds intrigue to the upcoming negotiations.

Trump made a new statement about ending the war

The American leader once again emphasized that he is determined to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

However, unexpectedly for everyone, he changed his public position on Russia and dictator Putin, effectively humiliating the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

You know, I said they (Ukraine, — ed.) don't have the cards. Nobody really has the cards. Russia doesn't have the cards. What you need to do is make a deal and stop the killing. This is a senseless war, and we're going to stop it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, he hopes that during the negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, a "good result" will be achieved.

I think we will have a good result in Saudi Arabia. I think some very important events can happen this week.

Trump believes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team will sign a mineral agreement with the United States.

The American leader also confirmed that Washington is considering lifting the pause in providing intelligence to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: The US Congress is already preparing to impeach Trump
Trump risks losing the presidency again
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Hundreds of drones attacked different regions of Russia at once
Drone attack on Russia on March 11 - what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is pushing Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia
Trump's team does not believe in the possibility of complete de-occupation of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?