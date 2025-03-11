According to White House President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no more cards left to negotiate an end to the war. It is important to understand that a few days ago the US president claimed that they do exist.
Points of attention
- Anticipation rises as important events are expected during the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, with hopes for a positive outcome.
- The possibility of significant agreements, including a mineral deal and the resumption of intelligence sharing, adds intrigue to the upcoming negotiations.
Trump made a new statement about ending the war
The American leader once again emphasized that he is determined to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.
However, unexpectedly for everyone, he changed his public position on Russia and dictator Putin, effectively humiliating the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.
According to the head of the White House, he hopes that during the negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, a "good result" will be achieved.
Trump believes that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team will sign a mineral agreement with the United States.
The American leader also confirmed that Washington is considering lifting the pause in providing intelligence to Ukraine.
