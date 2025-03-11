US President Donald Trump's team is opposing the tough language in the G7 statements, cynically claiming that it could harm their efforts to engage Russia and Ukraine in peace talks.

The States are putting pressure on allies in the G7

This was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. What is important to understand is that on March 12-14, the foreign ministers of the G7 member countries will gather for a meeting in Quebec, Canada.

From the very beginning, official Ottawa counted on the Group of Seven to agree on a joint statement — from the war in Ukraine to the Middle East and China.

There was also talk of a second declaration that would outline G7 efforts to counter Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."

However, as the media has learned, agreeing on the full text of the communiqué this time has proven very difficult, and some fear that a compromise may not be found.

Donald Trump's team has done everything possible to remove references to sanctions and Russia's war in Ukraine, while demanding tougher language on China.

What is important to understand is that recently, 3 diplomats stated that the United States also opposes a separate statement regarding Russia's "shadow fleet."