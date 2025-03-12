The US promises Russia "insurmountable economic pain"
Graham calls for tougher relations with Russia

Source:  online.ua

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is counting on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, but, according to him, this should not save Russia from increased sanctions.

Points of attention

  • Efforts for peace include upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating a diplomatic route alongside the threat of economic consequences.
  • The situation showcases the complex dynamics of international relations and the implications of economic sanctions as a tool for exerting pressure on countries involved in conflicts.

Graham calls for tougher relations with Russia

According to the senator, he was delighted to learn that "Ukraine has agreed to the United States' proposal for a 30-day ceasefire."

Well done to the Trump team. I hope Russia follows suit. If Russia refuses, we should impose sanctions on it.

Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham

American Senator

He also officially confirmed that he would impose tough sanctions mandated by Congress, "which will not only affect Russia, but will also impose sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian goods, including oil, gas, and uranium."

Russia should have long since felt the insurmountable economic pain of its brutal invasion of Ukraine, Graham emphasized.

What is important to understand is that, following the negotiations in Saudi Arabia on March 11, Ukraine agreed to the immediate implementation of a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also supports this decision.

Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump said he was preparing for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

