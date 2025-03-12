The US promises Russia "insurmountable economic pain"

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is counting on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, but, according to him, this should not save Russia from increased sanctions.

Graham calls for tougher relations with Russia

According to the senator, he was delighted to learn that "Ukraine has agreed to the United States' proposal for a 30-day ceasefire."

Well done to the Trump team. I hope Russia follows suit. If Russia refuses, we should impose sanctions on it. Lindsey Graham American Senator

He also officially confirmed that he would impose tough sanctions mandated by Congress, "which will not only affect Russia, but will also impose sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian goods, including oil, gas, and uranium."

Russia should have long since felt the insurmountable economic pain of its brutal invasion of Ukraine, Graham emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that, following the negotiations in Saudi Arabia on March 11, Ukraine agreed to the immediate implementation of a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also supports this decision.