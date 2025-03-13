The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian army
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from March 12 to 13, the Russian army lost 1,200 soldiers, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 81 units of automotive equipment in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army suffered heavy losses in the war against Ukraine, losing 1,200 soldiers, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 81 units of automotive equipment over the past 24 hours.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian army from 02/24/22 to 03/13/25 include casualties in personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, air defense systems, aircraft, and more.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

  • The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/13/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 890,250 (+1,200) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,307 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,432 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 24,409 (+19) units;

  • MLRS — 1314 units;

  • air defense systems — 1103 units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,983 (+71) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,121 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,355 (+81) units;

  • special equipment — 3777 units.

