Over the past 24 hours, from March 12 to 13, the Russian army lost 1,200 soldiers, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 81 units of automotive equipment in the war against Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/13/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 890,250 (+1,200) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,307 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,432 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 24,409 (+19) units;
MLRS — 1314 units;
air defense systems — 1103 units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,983 (+71) units;
cruise missiles — 3,121 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,355 (+81) units;
special equipment — 3777 units.
