Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy Russian army guns in the Novopavlovsk direction
Ukraine
bavovna
Pilots of Ukrainian Armed Forces attack drones destroyed important enemy weapons in the Novopavlivske direction. Russian equipment became a target for Ukrainian forces.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian strike drones successfully destroyed important enemy weapons in the Novopavlovsk direction, including self-propelled guns, mortars, and anti-tank guided missiles.
  • The mission significantly weakened the combat capability of the occupiers in the area, as reported by the operational-strategic grouping of troops.
  • The skillful pilots of the unmanned systems battalion accurately hit enemy equipment, turning them into demilitarized junk and enhancing the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Successful “bavovna” in the Novopavlivsk direction: what is known

This was reported by the operational-strategic grouping of troops (OSUV) "Khortytsia".

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian strike drone pilots of the unmanned systems battalion accurately hit enemy equipment.

Destroyed:

  • self-propelled artillery mount (SAM),

  • mortar,

  • anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs),

  • several howitzers.

This significantly weakened the combat capability of the occupiers in the area.

Thanks to the skill of the pilots, enemy weapons and equipment were turned into demilitarized junk.

