Pilots of Ukrainian Armed Forces attack drones destroyed important enemy weapons in the Novopavlivske direction. Russian equipment became a target for Ukrainian forces.

Successful “bavovna” in the Novopavlivsk direction: what is known

This was reported by the operational-strategic grouping of troops (OSUV) "Khortytsia".

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian strike drone pilots of the unmanned systems battalion accurately hit enemy equipment.

Destroyed:

self-propelled artillery mount (SAM),

mortar,

anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs),

several howitzers.

This significantly weakened the combat capability of the occupiers in the area.

Thanks to the skill of the pilots, enemy weapons and equipment were turned into demilitarized junk.